(MENAFN- AzerNews) The court of the Southern District of New York has selectedjurors to try the case of US Senator Robert Menendez from the stateof New Jersey, who is accused of corruption, Azernews reports,citing the ABC TV broadcast.

The jury included a former economist, physiotherapist, andlawyer. The names of the jurors are not disclosed.

It should be recalled that in September 2023, the senator wasaccused of having corrupt relations with three businessmen from NewJersey and receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribestogether with his wife Nadine Menendez (Arslanyan). The senatorbought cash, gold bars, expensive cars, and other valuables.

In addition, the US Department of Justice filed additionalcharges against pro-Armenian Senator Robert Menendez from NewJersey, accusing him of working as an unregistered foreign agentfor Egypt.

Later, it became known that Menendez, who was elected with astrong pro-Armenian position, was additionally accused of acceptingbribes and spying for Qatar.