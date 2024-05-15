Victim Services Toronto Appoints Strategic Objectives PR AOR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO - Victim Services Toronto, which supports individuals affected by crime or sudden tragedies, has struck a partnership with Strategic Objectives.



As the organization's PR agency of record, Strategic Objectives will develop a year-long PR program to raise awareness of Victim Services Toronto and its roster of services that include everything from safety planning and emotional support to advocacy and referrals.



The PR program launched this week, which is National Victims and Survivors of Crime Week in Canada, with several campaigns slated throughout the year to spotlight key services. Communications will focus on the Toronto market except for a national campaign to relaunch Reclaim, the debt elimination program which supports victims of human trafficking across Canada.



The communications strategy will highlight specialized initiatives at Victim Services Toronto, including its Trauma Dog program which offers emotional support to victims; its newly revamped Reclaim program that helps human trafficking survivors across Canada remove fraudulent and coercive debt from their records; and its Victim Crisis Response Program that supports families and individuals in the immediate aftermath of a crime and/or sudden tragedy.



“Every year, our organization supports thousands of people across the city during the toughest moments of their lives, yet we remain Toronto's best kept secret,” said Victim Services executive director Carly Kalish.“We want to increase our profile and know that Strategic Objectives is the right communications partner to help us. We have long admired their team for its smart approach to raising awareness for difficult and sensitive topics, especially its work to end human trafficking. We can't wait to work together to help foster a thriving community where people feel safe, supported and empowered.”



