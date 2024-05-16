Flydubai Carries Five Million Passengers So Far This Year

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai : Flydubai carried almost five million passengers between January 1 and April 28, 2024, marking a 13 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Dubai-based carrier has further expanded its network with the start of operations to Al Jouf, Langkawi, Mombasa, Penang and The Red Sea. The carrier has also announced further expansion of its network in Europe with the launch of flights to Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. With the start of seasonal summer operations between June and October, 2024, the carrier's network spans more than 125 destinations in 58 countries.

Two new aircraft joined Flydubai's fleet recently. Currently, the airline's fleet consists of 86 Boeing 737 aircraft: 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 54 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Six more aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.