KHCF, KRCS Cooperates To Treat Impoverished Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to provide medical devices and equipment to support the foundation's infrastructure and cover the treatment expenses of impoverished patients, with funding from Kuwaiti General Secretariat of Endowments.

The memo was signed in Kuwait by KHCF director general, Nisreen Qatamesh, and KRCS chairman, Hilal Sayer.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Qatamesh valued the support of Kuwait, which enables the KHCF to fulfill its mission and save patients, who seek the“best” methods of treatment.

Qatamesh added that the cooperation with KRCS continued since 2016, valuing support provided by the Kuwaiti General Secretariat of Endowments over the years, which has contributed to develop the foundation's infrastructure and support underprivileged cancer patients and refugees.

For his part, Sayer praised the KHCF's capabilities and its“good” reputation in the region, stressing KRCS's keenness to continue cooperation with the foundation and develop its future prospects, aimed to enhance joint humanitarian work.

Sayer appreciated the foundation's efforts to support the humanitarian conditions of Syrian refugees, explaining that the cooperation with the KHCF is a humanitarian duty to enhance Jordan's efforts to continue humanitarian efforts, especially since the Kingdom hosts a“large” number of refugees on its territory.



Sayer also stressed Kuwait's continued“firm” position in supporting humanitarian issues in various parts of the world.