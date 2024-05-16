Rabada Leaves IPL Early But Set For T20 World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 12:26 AM

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a "soft tissue infection" but remains on track for the T20 World Cup in June.

Rabada played 11 matches and took 11 wickets for his IPL team Punjab Kings, who are out of the playoff race and will play their final league game on May 19.

"Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the IPL due to a lower limb soft tissue infection," Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.

"The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa (on Sunday evening) and is being closely monitored by the CSA medical team. His preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA is not expected to be affected."

Rabada is the only black African player in the South African 15-man squad for the tournament in the United States and the West Indies from June 1-29.

Rabada has represented the Proteas in 62 Tests, 101 ODIs and 56 T20 internationals since his debut in 2014 in the shortest format.

