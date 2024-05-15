UAE Billiards Federation Selects Top Three Players For International Championships

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The UAE Billiards Federation concluded its ranking tournament on Sunday,

selecting the top three players for the national team.



Mahmood Sharif secured first place,

followed by Talal Al Balushi and Abdullah Juma.

The trio will represent the UAE in the upcoming West Asian Championships,

the Arab Federation Cup in Bahrain,

and the World Cup in Saudi

Arabia.

Notably,

Talal Al Balushi will be the sole representative at the World Billiards Championship,

scheduled for June 3-6 in Riyadh.

The qualifiers,

held in an open format,

attracted

a large number of

players,

with the top eight advancing to the final rounds.

Essa Al Balushi,

head coach of the UAE national billiards team,

confirmed the selection process.

“The qualifiers were attended by a large number of players,” Al Balushi stated, as reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM), a partner of TV BRICS .“The top eight players at the UAE level qualified for the two decisive rounds.”