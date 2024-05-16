U.S. Focused On Backing Ukraine's Defenses - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States maintains the main focus on supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities against the background of Russia's ongoing offensive in the Kharkiv direction, as well as in the conditions of the potential preparation of new attacks by the Russians.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said this on Wednesday in Washington, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We are focused on supporting Ukraine's defense," the White House spokesperson stressed.

She noted that the focus is now on the Kharkiv axis, as well as on other regions of eastern Ukraine, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting fiercely to repel Russia's onslaught.

The White House representative also recalled that American intelligence had been anticipating Russia's offensive moves in Kharkiv region.

"And we're anticipating that Russia would increase its attacks in an attempt to establish a shallow 'buffer zone' along the Ukraine border, and we have been coordinating closely with Ukraine to help them prepare," said Jean-Pierre.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday announced the allocation of an additional $2 billion in military funding for Ukraine from the U.S.