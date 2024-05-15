Bolivia Eyes China Partnership For Lithium Industry Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Bolivia is exploring strategic cooperation with China to develop its lithium industry, leveraging China's expertise and technology in lithium industrialisation, according to officials from the Bolivian Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy.

Ministry spokesman Diego Ayala emphasised the significance of China's technological advances for country's lithium industrialisation project and the potential economic and technological benefits of strategic cooperation with China.

“The shift to cleaner energy sources emphasises China's role as a world leader in investing in mining and technology development,”

Ayala said.

Ayala also highlighted the importance of experts participating in workshops to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the country's lithium industry development, as reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.

With the world's largest lithium reserves, Bolivia sees significant potential in collaborating with Chinese companies to advance its lithium industry.