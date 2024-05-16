Quarter Of Ukraine's Fixed Telecom Networks Affected By War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, 25% of the country's fixed telecommunication networks sustained damage, as did 4,300 base stations of mobile operators.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrinform reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

"As of today, 25% of fixed networks have been damaged, and that's a fact. More than 4,000 mobile communication stations were either destroyed or damaged," Fedorov said, speaking the presentation of electronic communications outlook 2030.

Among the risk factors affecting Ukraine's telecom industry, he singled out cyberattacks and the burden on operators due to the need to service massive roaming traffic for almost 4 million displaced Ukrainians abroad.

As reported, the United States, through USAID projects, helped restore more than 11,000 km worth of telecom networks and restore Internet access to almost 1,300 providers in Ukraine.