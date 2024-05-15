Azerbaijan Ranks Among Nations With Affordable Gasoline Prices

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The average price of gasoline in the world is $1.35 per litre, Azernews reports, citing the Global PetrolPrices.
According to Global Petrol Prices, Iran ranked first in theranking of low gasoline prices with $0.029 per litre. The mostexpensive gasoline price was in Hong Kong ($3,212 per litre).
The top 3 include Libya ($0.031 per litre) and Venezuela($0.035).
The top ten countries also include Turkmenistan, which is in 8thplace ($0.428).
The TOP 15 includes Kazakhstan - 13th place ($0.554 per litre)and Azerbaijan - 15th place ($0.588 per litre).
Russia took 16th place with $0.609 per litre.
In Azerbaijan, RON-92 motor gasoline is currently produced onlyat the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery. Its retail price is 1 manatper litre ($0.7).
