Azerbaijan, Georgia Deepen Collaboration On Green Energy Corridor Initiative

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan and Georgia expressed their solidarity instrengthening the activity and speeding up the process on theCaspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor, Minister ofEnergy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Azernews reports.

“Within the visit to Georgia, we had a fruitful meeting with theDeputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and SustainableDevelopment Levan Davitashvili, on bilateral and regionallyimportant issues on the agenda of our energy cooperation. Weevaluated the development of our large-scale new energy securityproject based on the Azerbaijan-Georgia friendship and strategicpartnership. We expressed our solidarity in strengthening theactivity and speeding up the process on the Caspian-BlackSea-European Green Energy Corridor,” the minister stated.