Radisson Hotel Group Unveils Mandrem Beach Resort, A Member Of Radisson Individuals Retreats On The Tranquil Shores Of Goa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is thrilled to announce the opening of Mandrem Beach Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats in the picturesque coastal region of Goa. Tucked amidst the serene beaches of Mandrem, the resort offers a unique blend of beachfront and riverfront accommodations to ensure that the guests experience the epitome of coastal grandeur.



Located in a proximity of around 28 km from Manohar International Airport in Goa and Thivim Railway Station, the resort offers a pristine escape for travelers seeking a quiet and secluded beach experience. Convenient transportation options, such as taxis, car rentals, and buses, are readily accessible within 1 km of the resort, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey for guests traveling by road.



"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Mandrem Beach Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats. Our exclusive portfolio under this brand extension rests on beautiful properties offering tailor-made stays that are authentic, sustainable, and memorable. We remain committed to catering to the mounting demand for premium experiences with offerings like Radisson Individuals Retreats and growing our presence across India's hidden gems. This opening is a step ahead in this direction." said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia - Radisson Hotel Group



Donned in shades of pastel colors and equipped with thoughtful amenities, the rooms at the resort offer a unique blend of beachfront and river-facing options, ensuring a perfect space for guests to unwind. The resort offers luxury suites with a private plunge pool for those seeking a touch of extravagance.



The resort transcends the ordinary by providing sophisticated accommodations and a range of in-resort services to elevate the guest experience. Guests can enjoy a refreshing swim in the pristine swimming pool with breathtaking views. Providing an elegant venue for unforgettable occasions like sunset pre-functions, evening sundowners, or grand weddings, the resort features a stunning 1,800 sq. ft. banquet hall and an expansive beach lawn with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Overlooking the river and the beach, the 1,600+ sq. ft. boardroom, Oyster, offers an ideal setting for small-scale corporate meetings and events.



Guests at the resort are provided with an exceptional dining experience at Sunset Cove, the resort's poolside restaurant. With skilled chefs using only the freshest ingredients, the restaurant offers a diverse multi-cuisine menu tailored to each guest's preferences. Whether indulging in a relaxed breakfast, a poolside lunch, or a romantic dinner under the stars, the all-day dining venue promises a delightful culinary journey that complements the serene ambiance of the resort.



Beyond the hotel's premises, guests can explore and immerse themselves in the captivating natural wonders of the region. Arambol Beach celebrated for its Bohemian charm and silvery sands, and Ashwem Beach, offering a quiet vacation with swimming opportunities, are among the mesmerizing water bodies nearby. Nature enthusiasts can also get their hands on the wonders of turtle nesting at nearby Morjim, Galgibag, and Agonda beaches, the largest nesting places for the giant Olive Ridley turtles. Apart from the beaches, activities such as surfing, kayaking, river cruises, and wellness retreats ensure a well-rounded and enriching experience during the stay.



"We are delighted to introduce Mandrem Beach Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats to the world with Radisson Hotel Group. With this association, we are ready to deliver a fusion of cultural experiences alongside world-class hospitality standards to travelers seeking a break from the monotony and enjoying the charm of Goa," said Vinay Albuquerque, Director of Alcon Victor Group



"We are excited to deliver a memorable experience to travelers visiting Goa with the opening of Mandrem Beach Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats. Our resort combines exclusive sustainable experiences and upscale modernity with signature Radisson hospitality. We extend a warm invitation to our guests to immerse themselves in the distinct charm of our resort, creating lasting memories on the shores of Mandrem Beach." said Miguel Rebello, General Manager, Mandrem Beach Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

