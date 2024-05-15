Kingdom Emerges As Regional Leader In Electric Vehicle Adoption, Infrastructure Growth

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The automotive landscape is undergoing a transformative shift as electric vehicles (EVs) surge to the forefront of the industry. With the concerns about climate change and the growing demand for sustainable transportation options, EVs have emerged as a promising solution in the Kingdom, according to experts.



Abdullah Qondos, an automotive engineer specialising in EVs, told The Jordan Times,“Jordan stands as a true pioneer in electric mobility within the region. Witnessing a remarkable surge in EV adoption, the country has seen a substantial increase in the number of EVs on its roads over the past decade.”

“Before 2020, the count stood at 50,000, but since then, an additional 100,000 electric cars have entered Jordan, bringing the total to nearly 120,000. With the total number of cars in Jordan estimated at around two million, EVs now comprise between 5 per cent and 7 per cent of the total fleet,” he continued.

Qondos emphasised that existing tax exemptions on import and registration represent a substantial financial incentive for prospective EV buyers in Jordan. Although there may not be specific customer support programmes in place at present, as the EV market continues to evolve, an anticipated emergence of initiatives such as financing options or trade-in programmes is expected.



Regarding the usage of EVs, Homam Albakri, an engineering supervisor specialising in battery service technology, underscored the pivotal role of lithium-ion batteries in driving the widespread adoption of EVs.



With their high energy density and efficiency, lithium-ion batteries emerge as the backbone of EV propulsion systems, powering vehicles with remarkable performance and reliability. These attributes not only enable EVs to achieve impressive ranges but also contribute to their overall appeal by offering drivers a sustainable alternative to traditional combustion engines.

Bahaa Sharif, an e-mobility infrastructure engineer, highlighted the current EV infrastructure in Jordan by noting that it is in the early stages of development. Additionally, various entities, both public and private, are in the process of setting up public charging stations.



While some are still in the learning or pilot stages, others, such as gas stations, are leading the charge due to their existing infrastructure designed for refuelling cars.

“There are currently around 321 operational public EV charging stations in Jordan, with expectations that this number will double in the near future as the number of EVs on the roads increases,” he said.



The advantages of EVs on the Jordanian economy are evident. According to the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission, 34,902 EVs have been cleared during the January-November period of 2023, marking a 140 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.



The Jordan Renewable Energy Association vice president, Jamal Abu Obaid, said that Jordan is at the forefront of the demand for EVs, thanks to ongoing government support for the energy transition, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He stressed that renewable energy cuts from EVs the oil bill by 30 per cent, and that electric cars can save JD300 a month for those who travel more than 200 kilometres daily in their cars.

Regarding the future of EVs in Jordan, Qondos highlighted that the future of electric mobility in Jordan shines brightly, contingent upon the progressive regulation of the EV sector. As advancements in battery technology continue to evolve, offering increased affordability and faster charging times, EVs are poised to become increasingly appealing to consumers.



This technological progress aligns seamlessly with Jordan's commitment to clean energy goals and sustainability, echoing the global trend towards environmental consciousness.

