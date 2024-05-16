Another Russian Strike Targets Kharkiv Shortly After Midnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rang out in Kharkiv around midnight on Wednesday.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

This was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

"The invaders are hitting us. Kharkiv and the region: remain in shelter!" Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

"It's really loud in the city. Watch out!" - Terekhov wrote in Telegram.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhii Melnyk, said another enemy missile was spotted approaching the city.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday evening, Russian invaders attacked the village of Kolisnykivka, Kupiansk district, where a 68-year-old woman was wounded.

This is an illustrative photo