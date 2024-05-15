Energy Minister To Inaugurate First Compressed Natural Gas Station

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Friday will inaugurate the main station for receiving compressed natural gas from Al Risha gas field.

The project marks the Kingdom's first initiative to harness natural gas from the Risha field of the National Petroleum Company (NPC), facilitating its transportation via trucks and locomotives to consumers.

Kharabsheh said that the project aims to support national industry and economic sectors in the Kingdom, with natural gas estimated to offer over 50 per cent savings compared with diesel, 40 per cent compared with liquefied gas and 20 per cent compared with heavy fuel.

The NPC is slated to supply approximately 12 million cubic feet per day to the Jordan Liquefied Gas Company, with the latter's primary station boasting a capacity of 20 million cubic feet per day.

The Jordan Liquefied Gas Company finalised agreements with the NPC regarding gas supply quantities.

The Jordan Liquefied Gas Company has commenced inking agreements with various industrial stakeholders and established a reception station in the Aqaba International Industrial City.