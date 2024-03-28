(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Jake Paul Enjoys a Few Days in Costa Rica. Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Entertainment Updated: March 27, 2024Jake Paul, Mike Tyson's Next Rival, Enjoys a Few Days in Costa Rica With His Girlfriend

Boxer and YouTuber, was on vacation in the country

By TCRN STAFF March 28, 2024

A few days of sun and sand in Costa Rica helped Jake Paul, boxer and YouTuber , prepare for one of the most anticipated fights of the year against Mike Tyso , on July 20 at the AT&T Stadiu in Arlington (Texas), home of the Dallas Cowboy of the NFL visit to the country took place from March 14 to 19 with his girlfriend JuttaLeerdam.

“I love you Costa Rica” wrote the Dutch Olympic skater while sharing images on her social networks couple took advantage of their vacation to swim in the pool, try coconuts and take a boat ride.

Mike Tyson dominated the heavyweight category of world boxing and this 2024, 19 years after his retirement, he will return to the ring to face the controversial influencer had entered the ring last time at the end of 2020 to fight against boxer Roy Jones Jr., 55 years old.

-p- Advertisement - Source Tatiana Gutierre ViaWilmer Useche