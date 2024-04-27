Enemy Hits Psychiatric Hospital In Kharkiv With S-300 Missiles, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces fired S-300 air defense missiles on the territory of a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv overnight, injuring a 53-year-old woman.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
He noted that on April 27 at 00:30, the enemy attacked Psychiatric Hospital No. 3 in Kharkiv with S-300 air defense missiles.
"The shelling damaged the windows, roof and interior decoration of the premises, an out-of-use building, the building of the food block, the building of department No. 14, and the boiler room. A 53-year-old woman was injured. There were 60 patients and 5 hospital staff at the time of the hit," the post reads.
In total, the institution can house about 900 patients and about 250 employees.
