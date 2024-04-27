How Much Time Did Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Spend In 6 Months Of Marriage? Number Of Days Will SHOCK You

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most popular pair in town; many celebs like their chemistry and refer to them as their favourite duo.

After dating for a long time, the couple got married on December 11, 2017, and have a daughter and a son together.

After 6 months of getting married, which is called the 'beautiful days' of couples, they hardly spend any time together.

In an interview, Anushka said that she and Virat spent only 21 days together in 6 months of their marriage.



Anushka stated that when she or Virat see each other, people assume it is a holiday, but it is not as one person is constantly working.

She said, "During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I did compute. So when I visit him overseas, we only have time for one lunch together. It's a special time for us."

Anushka Sharma also stated that she feels like she has been with Virat for ages, even though they have only been together for a few years; this is why they are soulmates.