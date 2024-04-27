Post ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Khanzaadi Is Set To Release Her Maiden Album ‘Jwalamukhi’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Rapper Khanzaadi, who was seen in the 17th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', is now gearing up to release her debut album titled 'Jwalamukhi'.

The album is poised to deliver an electrifying blend of beats and fiery lyrics, reflecting Khanzaadi's unapologetic attitude and bold personality.

Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences and the journey she underwent during her stint on Bigg Boss, the album is set to showcase her evolution as both an artiste and an individual.

In addition to featuring Khanzaadi's powerful vocals, the album will also include music videos that highlight her artistic vision and creative flair.

Originally hailing from Assam, Khanzaadi, whose real name is Firoza Khan, first gained recognition as a contestant on the hip-hop show 'Hustle 2.0' on MTV.

She garnered attention with tracks like 'Azaadi', 'No Boundaries', and 'Tarazu'.

Her breakout moment came in 2023 when she participated in 'Bigg Boss 17', where Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.