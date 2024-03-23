Shura Council Participates In 148Th IPU Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Shura Council is taking part in the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, which kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland, today, and will run until March 27, held under the theme "Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding."

Shura Council Members: HE Dr Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari, HE Ahmad bin Ebrahim Al Malki, and HE Ali bin Ahmad Al Kaabi are representing the Shura Council at the IPU Assembly.

The activities of the 148th the IPU Assembly will also include the convening of the 213th session of the Governing Council, the election of the Assembly's President and Vice-Presidents, in addition to holding a hearing on emergency item requests.

All IPU parliamentary bodies will meet, such as its four thematic Standing Committees, the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, and the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, to discuss IPU priority topics, including climate change and clean energy, sustainability, and the social and humanitarian impact of artificial intelligence, among others.

The Shura Council delegation participated in the coordination meetings of the Arab, Islamic, and Asian parliamentary groups, during which an exchange of views took place regarding emergency item requests, in addition to agreeing on the three groups' candidates for the vacant posts on the standing and sub-committees.

Moreover, the Shura Council delegation met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union HE Tulia Ackson.

The meeting discussed various topics relating to inter-parliamentary cooperation, in addition to the most prominent items on the IPU Assembly's agenda. (