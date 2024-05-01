               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
PM Modi's Photo Removed From Covid Vaccine Certificates After Covishield's Rare Side Effects


5/1/2024 10:22:39 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been removed from Covid vaccination certificates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.“Together, India will defeat COVID-19,” the CoWIN certificates had long borne images of PM Modi along with the caption. Now, the quote remains with an attribution to Prime Minister on the certificates.
Live Mint

