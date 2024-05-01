PM Modi's Photo Removed From Covid Vaccine Certificates After Covishield's Rare Side Effects

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been removed from Covid vaccination certificates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.“Together, India will defeat COVID-19,” the CoWIN certificates had long borne images of PM Modi along with the caption. Now, the quote remains with an attribution to Prime Minister on the certificates. (Please check back for more updates)

