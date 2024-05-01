               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
London Sword Attack Suspect Charged With Teenager's Murder: Police


5/1/2024 11:35:50 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: The 36-year-old suspect detained over a sword attack in London has been charged with murder for the death of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, police said on Wednesday.

Police named the suspect as a Spanish-Brazilian national, Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, and said he would appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on May 2.

He has also been charged with "two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article", police said in a statement.

The Peninsula

