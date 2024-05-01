Mohamed Al Hussaini Meets World Bank Vice President For The Middle East And North Africa Region

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE: 01 May 2024 – His Excellency Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, today met with Ousmane Dione, Vice President, Middle East and North Africa, World Bank Group, at the UAE Ministry of Finance's offices in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the UAE Ministry of Finance, and Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organisations at the UAE Ministry of Finance, alongside other officials from both parties. They discussed the Bank's priorities and its latest projects in the region, as well as areas of cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Finance and the World Bank Group.

His Excellency Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini welcomed Ousmane Dione and the delegation accompanying him, and congratulated him on his appointment as Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa region.

This is Ousmane's first visit to the UAE since his appointment in the new role, which comes as part of a tour he has scheduled across several countries in the region.

The UAE Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen relations with the World Bank Group, in line with its commitment to find new opportunities for partnerships that serve the interests of the UAE and the wider region. This will also enhance effective and impactful contribution to creating a better future where the region enjoys prosperity and stability. The UAE and the World Bank Group have close strategic relations aimed at achieving sustainable economic integration that benefits both parties.