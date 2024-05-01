Jordan 'Strongly' Condemns Israeli Settlers' Attack On Aid Convoys To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom on Wednesday strongly condemned the assault by extremist Israeli settlers on two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour, and other humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry said on a statement on Wednesday that one of the convoys was headed to Gaza via the Karam Abu Salem border crossing, while the other was supposed to enter Gaza via the Beit Hanoun crossing.

The ministry held the Israeli government responsible for the failure to protect the aid convoys and allowing the assault on them as a blatant breach of its legal obligations as the occupying power, including its commitments to allow aid into Gaza.

Sufyan Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, said that the extremists' attack on the convoys and the Israeli authorities' failure to secure their protection undermines all claims and commitments of the Israeli government to allow aid entry into Gaza, including through the Erez crossing.

Qudah held the Israeli authorities "fully responsible for this crime" and called on the international community to take a clear international stance condemning it and to force Israel to fulfill its legal obligations and ensure the protection of aid convoys and the UN organizations involved in receiving and distributing the aid.

The aid convoys – organised by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation in cooperation with Tkiyet Um Ali, the World Food Programme, the UK-based Human Appeal organisation, the South Africa-based Gift of the Givers organisation, and the US-based International Medical Corps – were attacked by Israeli extremists while en route to Beit Hanoun and Karam Abu Salem crossings early Wednesday, the statement said.



Some of the cargo was thrown onto the streets, and the attack caused material damage to the trucks, according to Petra.



Qudah noted that despite the attack, the two convoys continued their mission, out of keenness to deliver aid to Gaza in light of the humanitarian crisis it faces, and they reached their destinations.