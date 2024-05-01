12% Increase In Registered Companies In Early 2024 - Trade Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first third of 2024 saw a significant increase in the number of registered companies in Jordan, with a 12 per cent increase amounting to 2,089 companies compared with the same period in the previous year, which saw the registration of 1,862 firms, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply's statistical data.

The data also showed that Limited Liability Companies constituted the majority of the registered entities, accounting for 71.9 per cent, totalling 1,504 companies, with registered capital exceeding JD31.3 million, culminating in a total of JD77.6 million during the January-April period of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of companies whose registration was annulled or cancelled observed a 7 per cent decrease from the corresponding period in 2023 and a 65 per cent decline from 2019, where 739 companies faced cancellation in the first four months of 2024, compared with 795 companies in the corresponding period of 2023 and 2,088 companies in 2019.

In terms of capital adjustments, a total of 283 companies increased their capital by JD258 million, while 77 other companies decreased their capital by JD18 million, resulting in a net capital increase of approximately JD239 million during the first four months of 2024.