(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2025 should focus on deepening the EU's contacts with the United States, the European integration of Ukraine and Moldova, and the reconstruction of our country.

This was stated by Andrzej Duda in a speech on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Poland's accession to the EU, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He emphasized that Poland's priorities during its presidency in the European Union should be cooperation between the EU and the United States, support for the European integration of Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans, as well as energy transformation and climate protection.

The President noted that Poland should organize two major summits during its presidency of the EU Council: EU-US and EU-Ukraine, which will be devoted to the restoration of our country and its acceptance into the European community.

Duda expressed confidence that, thanks in particular to the efforts and assistance of his country, Ukraine will be able to defend its sovereignty and independence and will be a reliable partner of Poland in the future.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not come to a meeting with Andrzej Duda on the morning of May 1 at his invitation to discuss the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland.

Photo: OP