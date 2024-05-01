Minister Galushchenko Sees U.S. Ban On Russian Uranium Imports As Step Towards Sanctions Against Rosatom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko believes that the decision of the United States to ban Russian uranium imports will be a step towards sanctions against Russia's Rosatom.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am confident that the decision to ban uranium imports will be the beginning of further refusal to cooperate with the terrorist state that has no right to sell civilized technologies, the proceeds of which are used for a barbaric war against Ukrainian civilians,” Galushchenko wrote.

In his words, this decision will accelerate the development of the American uranium industry.

“This is a powerful signal to the entire civilized world that further cooperation in the nuclear and uranium industries with the terrorist state that put the entire world under a nuclear threat is impossible. And this is another decisive step towards sanctions against Rosatom, which is actually financing the war against Ukraine,” Galushchenko emphasized.

A reminder that, on April 30, 2024, the U.S. Senate voted to approve legislation banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia , sending the measure to the White House which had said it supports efforts to block the Kremlin's shipments of the reactor fuel.

The Group of Seven (G7) energy ministers agreed to reduce their reliance on“civil nuclear-related goods” from Russia, while major industrialized nations are working to reset their energy plans by isolating Moscow.