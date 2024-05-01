Women's Health: 5 Common Myths Of Hormonal Contraceptives Effect

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There's a plethora of myths surrounding contraceptive methods, ranging from worries about side effects to misunderstandings about long-term

effect. Women must understand the use of Hormonal Contraceptives and use

it

under the doctor's guidance. Instead of looking at the internet, getting the correct advice from a doctor is always advisable. Certain misconceptions need to be busted to ensure proper usage of contraceptives, says Dr Prathima Reddy, Director & Lead Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore.

Myth 1: Hormonal contraceptives cause weight benefit

This is one of the most prevalent misconceptions. Studies show any weight adjustments while starting hormonal contraceptives are small and transient. While some women may experience minor weight fluctuations when starting a hormonal contraceptive, studies have shown that any changes are minimal and not significant enough to attribute solely to the use of contraceptives.



Myth 2: Hormonal contraceptives impact fertility

Contrary to popular notion, the use of hormonal contraceptives does not affect a woman's future fertility. Once a woman stops taking hormonal birth control, her fertility usually returns to normal within a few menstrual cycles.

In fact,

hormonal contraceptives can be beneficial for women who want to postpone pregnancy by providing effective birth control until they are prepared to enter motherhood.

Myth 3: Hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of cancer

There is a common misconception that hormonal contraceptives, especially oral contraceptives, enhance the threat of developing cancers. However, studies have shown that hormonal contraceptives can, in reality, lower the risk of certain cancers, such as ovarian and endometrial cancers. Additionally, any possible increase in breast cancer related to hormonal contraceptives is small and often outweighed with the defensive effects towards other kinds of cancer.

Myth 4: Hormonal contraceptives

affect

your mental health.

Another myth surrounding hormonal contraceptives is their alleged link to mental health problems, which include depression and anxiety. While a few women may experience mood adjustments while starting a brand-new contraceptive method,

but

the major research suggests that hormonal contraceptives do not affect mental health. In fact, for many women, hormonal contraceptives can offer peace of mind and improve overall well-being by allowing them to plan and space their pregnancies.

Myth 5: Hormonal contraceptives

are only used

for birth control.

While preventing pregnancy is one of the primary purposes of hormonal contraceptives, they offer various additional health benefits. For instance, hormonal contraceptives can help regulate menstrual cycles, alleviate symptoms of conditions such as endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and reduce the risk of developing ovarian cysts. Moreover, some hormonal contraceptives, such as the contraceptive patch and the hormonal IUD, can be used to manage heavy menstrual bleeding.

It's essential to separate fact from fiction when it comes to discussions about hormonal contraceptives and women's health. While these methods may not be suitable for everyone, they are generally safe and effective when used as directed by your gynaecologist. Debunking common myths and promoting accurate information will empower women to make informed decisions about their reproductive health and well-being. Let's continue to challenge misconceptions and advocate for access to comprehensive contraceptive care for all individuals, concludes Dr. Prathima Reddy