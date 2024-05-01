President Of Azerbaijan Receives KAICIID Secretary General

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BAKU - President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan received on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan, Zuhair Al-Harthi, Secretary-General of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).

During the meeting, both parties engaged in discussions regarding the enhancement of Interreligious and Intercultural dialogue aimed at achieving peace and combatting violence and hate speech. President Aliyev commended KAICIID's endeavors in promoting global peace through its diverse activities and programmes.

The discussions also emphasized the importance of bolstering cooperation between Azerbaijan and KAICIID through initiatives and events planned in the Caucasus region. Dr. Al-Harthi expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for his support of dialogue among religious leaders, the media, and policymakers for the betterment of humanity.

President Aliyev also lauded the significant progress taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince. He acknowledged the Kingdom's notable advancements in cultural and religious realms and its positive influence on the region in promoting peace, tolerance, and coexistence.

Furthermore, the President expressed preliminary approval to attend the KAICIID Global Dialogue Forum (KGDF) scheduled for May 14-16, 2024, in support of the Center's noble mission of advancing global dialogue.