Top News Of The Day: From Decision On Amethi, Rae Bareli Seats To Rahul Gandhi Campaign In Karnataka, IPL & More - May 2

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "There are a host of developments, updates and hearings expected in India and internationally on May 2 in the political, financial and legal spheres on May 2. We take a look:A decision on whether Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and Raebareli seats in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be taken today. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had on May 1 said the decision would be taken in 24-30 hours, Hindustan Times reported. Rahul also contested from Wayanad in Kerala, where polling was held on April 26. Amethi and Raebareli were considered“Congress bastions” till Rahul lost in Amethi to Smriti Irani in 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold election rallies in Shimoga and Raichur districts in Karnataka on May 2.The US Federal Reserve announced its third interest rate decision for 2024 today (May 1), after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where it unanimously voted to leave the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the sixth straight meeting, broadly in line with Wall Street estimates and market analysts Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number five on the points table. They have won three out of their last five matches. The last time these two teams met each other was on May 7 last year. RR made 214/2 in 20 overs in that game.

Turkey announced it is joining South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice, ANI reported on May 2.“Our legal experts have been studying how to participate in the legal case against Israel at the ICJ,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, adding that the application will be filed“soon”.

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is scheduled to campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat on May 2. Sunita will campaign for candidates fighting from Bharuch and Bhavnagar under INDI Alliance, as per a statement from the party. She is taking to the Lok Sabha 2024 campaign trail in the absence of her husband, as per a PTI report police has summoned Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur on May 2 for their probe into the doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah, PTI reported citing a party spokesperson. Thakur has been asked to join the investigation at Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) office in connection with an FIR registered on April 28 by its Special Cell. Thakur said he has sought legal opinion on the issue the legal arena, the Supreme Court is set to hear West Bengal's suit against CBI probe into a job scam on May 2. The CBI is investigating West Bengal government officials' role in an alleged teacher recruitment scam. The bench said it would hear the matter and told both sides to conclude arguments before the apex court goes on summer vacation on May 20, so that it can write the judgement during the vacation capital Delhi is again set to see temperatures soaring from May 2, PTI reported citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Max temp on May 1 dropped to 33.7 degrees Celsius on May 1 and is expected to touch 37 on May 2.(With inputs from Agencies)



MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108164585