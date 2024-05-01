Crimean Political Prisoner Sheikhaliyev Taken To Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai - Human Rights Activist

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Citizen journalist Rustem Sheikhaliyev, sentenced by Russia to 14 years in prison in the "Hizb ut-Tahrir case," has been taken to a prison in Yeniseysk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai.

Human rights activist Lutfia Zudiyeva reported this on Facebook , referring to Sheikhaliyev's wife, Ukrinform reports.

"Political prisoner and citizen journalist Rustem Sheikhaliyev was transferred to the prison in Yeniseysk. It is located in the Krasnoyarsk Krai – some 5,000 kilometers away from Crimea," the post said.

Zudiyeva noted that Nariman Dzhelal, a political prisoner, Crimean Tatar politician and journalist, had been staying in the city of Minusinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai for several months. According to his wife, he contracted a coronavirus infection in prison, which had to be treated with the help of "folk medicine."

Sheikhaliyev was arrested on March 27, 2019, during the largest special operation by the Russian security forces against the Crimean Tatars.

On November 24, 2022, the Southern District Military Court found the Crimean Tatar activist guilty of terrorist activities and an attempt to seize power. Sheikhaliyev was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

In January 2024, Sheikhaliyev was unable to participate in the hearing of the appeal against his sentence due to a nosebleed.