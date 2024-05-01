PCB Proposes Streamlined Qualifying Round For India In Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board, slated to host the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy in 2025, has picked three cities in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, which also gets the final, as venues to organise the tournament.

“The ICC general manager Wasim Khan also recently visited Lahore where he discussed the CT arrangements with the PCB top brass and it was suggested that the Indian team's travel itinerary be kept to a minimum,” a PCB source informed.

The source added that India could play its initial qualifying round games at Karachi before proceeding to the venues for the knockouts.

With their cricket engagements restricted only to ICC tournaments, the Indian cricket team has not played in Pakistan since 2008.

Last year, the Indian cricket board did not send the national team for the Asia Cup which was eventually held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has maintained that all teams would play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as per schedule. He also informed that stadium renovation work would commence soon, with the tournament expected to be held in February-March 2025.

Fitness Issues With Certain Players Delays Announcement Of Pakistan's World Cup Squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board has delayed the announcement of its World Cup squad until late May due to fitness and performance issues with some players.

A PCB source said Pakistan would announce its World T20 Cup squad either on May 23 or 24 May - which is the deadline set by the ICC for participating teams to make changes to their squads without seeking permission from the WC Technical Committee.

The management and selectors are concerned over niggling injuries to Muhammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi and Haris Rauf and will observe them and performances in Ireland and England.

The selectors will announce the squad for the tours of Ireland and England on Thursday and the team management and selectors will assess the fitness and performance of selected players before announcing the WC squad.

India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand have all announced their WC squads until now.

