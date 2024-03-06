At Least 27 Invaders Injured After Patrol Ship Sergei Kotov Was Destroyed Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 27 occupiers suffered injuries of varying severity after the patrol ship Sergei Kotov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit and destroyed.

The press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) said this in a statement on its website, Ukrinform reports.

“According to updated data, at least 27 crew members of the Russian ship Sergei Kotov, which was destroyed near the Kerch Strait, sustained injuries of varying severity,” the report says.

Seven crew members were killed, according to preliminary data.

Information is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 5, a special unit of HUR Group 13 attacked the patrol ship Sergei Kotov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

As a result of the strike by Magura V5 drone boats, the Russian ship of Project 22160 suffered damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million.