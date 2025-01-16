Brazilian President expresses support for Hamas-Israel ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his support for the ceasefire agreement announced Wednesday between Israel and Hamas, while reaffirming his commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



On his X account, Lula praised the announcement as a hopeful development after significant suffering and destruction, emphasizing the need for both sides to respect the terms of the peace deal. He expressed hope that the cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages would pave the way for a lasting solution that would bring peace and stability to the Middle East.



Brazil's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement urging all parties to respect the agreement’s terms, calling for a permanent end to hostilities, the release of hostages, and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The ministry also highlighted the necessity of starting the urgent rebuilding of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.



Additionally, Brazil stressed the importance of resuming the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians and reiterated its support for a two-state solution. The country envisions a solution where an independent and viable State of Palestine exists alongside Israel, within the 1967 borders, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem as the capital.



The announcement of the ceasefire deal came after mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed that the ceasefire would begin on Sunday, bringing an end to 15 months of intense conflict in Gaza.

