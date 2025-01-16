World responds to ceasefire agreement between Hamas, Israel

(MENAFN) Reactions continue to flow in following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.



Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, acknowledging the efforts of Egypt and the United States in advancing the negotiations. He thanked the two countries for their contributions to reaching the ceasefire deal.



The Saudi Arabian Foreign also welcomed the ceasefire, appreciating the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in facilitating the agreement. In a statement, Saudi Arabia hoped that this deal would bring an end to the "genocidal war" on Gaza that had lasted for over 15 months. The kingdom expressed its desire for the agreement to permanently stop the brutal conflict between Israel and Gaza.



Hamas's chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, called the ceasefire a pivotal moment in the Palestinian cause, highlighting the resilience of the Palestinian people in thwarting Israel's objectives. He also thanked Iran for its support, citing their involvement in operations that significantly weakened the Israeli regime.



Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance movement, Islamic Jihad, also praised the strength of the Palestinian people, claiming that their resilience forced the occupiers to agree to a deal they had previously opposed.

