(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Foreign Andrey Sibiga has reaffirmed that Kiev is upholding its decision to abstain from direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with European Pravda released on Wednesday, Sibiga confirmed that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had issued a decree two years ago, prohibiting his administration from engaging in discussions with Moscow.



When questioned about Russia's potential role in future peace talks, Sibiga remarked that such a “modality” has not been considered at this stage.



“Let us wait for official contacts with the US, where we will discuss further steps,” the diplomat stated.



Sibiga assumed his position as Ukraine’s foreign minister in September, replacing Dmitry Kuleba, who resigned amidst a significant reshuffling of senior officials in the Ukrainian government. Kuleba subsequently took a role at a Harvard-affiliated research institution.



During the interview, Sibiga suggested that US President-elect Donald Trump’s “peace through strength” strategy aligns with Zelensky’s “peace formula.” This approach requires Russia to withdraw its forces from all territories claimed by Ukraine, provide reparations, and face accountability for alleged war crimes. Moscow, however, has dismissed this proposal as “unrealistic.”

