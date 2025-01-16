Iran-Russia non-oil trade sees growth in 2024

(MENAFN) Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA) reported that the non-oil trade between Iran and Russia amounted to 3.447 million tons of goods, valued at USD1.902 billion, during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - December 20, 2024), according to IRIB.



Iran’s exports to Russia reached 1.056 million tons, worth USD803 million, reflecting a 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, imports from Russia totaled 1.491 million tons, valued at USD1.099 billion.



A representative for the Trade Development Commission of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce noted that bell peppers were Iran’s top export to Russia during this period, with their export weight increasing by 175 percent from the previous year.



On the import side, Iran’s largest purchase from Russia was raw gold, amounting to 3,595 kilograms and valued at USD281 million.



In recent years, trade between the two nations through the Caspian Sea has expanded significantly, involving goods like construction materials, timber, fertilizers, and, more recently, military equipment. Additionally, hundreds of Iranian businesses have established operations in Astrakhan, a key Russian port on the northern Caspian Sea.

