Pezeshkian discusses Iran's stance on dialogue, commitments

(MENAFN) In an NBC interview aired on Wednesday, based on its “independent translation” of his comments, Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's openness to dialogue, but emphasized that Washington’s failure to honor agreements is what hinders progress in discussions.



“The issue we face is not with dialogue," Pezeshkian stated. "It’s about the commitments that should follow the discussions, which we must adhere to.”



In 2015, Iran and the P+1 group (the United States, UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China) signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which placed restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.



However, in 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement and reinstated sanctions. Following this, Iran began reducing its own commitments starting in 2020, as European signatories to the JCPOA also ceased to uphold the deal.



“We fulfilled all the obligations we committed to,” Pezeshkian explained in the NBC interview. “Unfortunately, it was the other side that failed to meet its promises and responsibilities.”



When asked about the upcoming US leader’s policies, Pezeshkian expressed optimism for a peaceful resolution.

