Suez Canal Signs Mou With Omani Integrated Logistic Services

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Osama Rabie, Chairperson of Suez Canal Authority, witnessed on Wednesday, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Omani Integrated Logistic Services SAOC. The signing ceremony, held at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia.

The MoU outlines discussions on potential cooperation in various fields, including training and ship repair. It leverages the expertise of the Suez Canal Authority's shipyards and companies, alongside the advanced training capabilities of the Suez Canal Marine Training Academy and its simulation technologies.

The proposed cooperation extends to joint marketing initiatives aimed at attracting Omani fleet vessels to transit the canal.

The agreement also explores the establishment of a specialized consultancy center for technical and logistical support and organizing joint workshops and conferences to share best practices and improve operational efficiency in the maritime and logistics sectors.

Rabie emphasized the Authority's commitment to strengthening partnerships across maritime and logistics fields, enhancing vessel transit experiences, and advancing its transformation into a regional logistics hub.

This aligns with the Authority's introduction of new maritime services, such as fuel provisioning, crew changes, maritime ambulance services, and enhanced ship repair and emergency support services.

Rabie highlighted the Authority's openness to knowledge exchange and collaboration with global maritime players.

Abdullah bin Nasser Al Rahbi, Oman's Ambassador to Egypt, stated that the Suez Canal is the ideal destination for world-class maritime and logistics services. He emphasized the historical ties between the two countries and Oman's strategic focus on maritime development as part of its ambitious 2040 vision.

Majid bin Mohammed Al Rawas, Chairperson of Oman Integrated Logistics Services company described the MoU as a starting point for broader economic and maritime partnerships.

He also highlighted the exchange of expertise in multiple areas as a key benefit of the agreement.

Following the MoU signing, a joint working team from both sides convened to discuss detailed plans for implementing the proposed cooperation initiatives and translating them into actionable steps.