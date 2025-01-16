Municipality Ministry Says Pinar Cheese Safe For Consumption

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The of Municipality announced in a statement that, in response to information shared on social concerning Pinar brand cheese with the production date 17/11/2024 and an expiration date of 16/05/2035 being infected with E-coli, samples of the product were taken and tested and were proven to be safe.



The Ministry of Municipality assured that it adheres to the highest safety standards, and that all food products in Qatar are subject to strict health control, thanks in part to the many control and inspection campaigns routinely carried out on food facilities throughout the entire country.

The Ministry urged audiences to not share any news that may contain misinformation, and to use the official channels for any news or updates.