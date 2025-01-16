Large-scale celebrations erupt following announcement of Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) Following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, large-scale celebrations erupted across several countries in West Asia, with people gathering in the streets to express their joy and solidarity.



In Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and other nations in the region, crowds were seen waving Palestinian and national flags, chanting slogans such as "victory for resistance" as a show of support for the agreement that aims to end the war in Gaza.



In Gaza itself, despite the ongoing destruction, Palestinians expressed their joy at the announcement of the ceasefire. The sounds of "God is the Greatest" echoed from loudspeakers throughout Gaza, particularly in areas heavily impacted by the conflict.



People also expressed pride in what they called a "victory over the Zionists," emphasizing their unwavering support for the resistance. “We are all men of Muhammad Deif,” they chanted, in reference to the leader of the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.



Celebrations also took place in southern Gaza, in areas such as Khan Younis, where Palestinian refugees, who had been subjected to constant air and artillery strikes in recent weeks, joined in the festivities.



In Syria, particularly in a camp in southern Damascus, the celebrations were marked by chants of "God is the Greatest," which filled the mosques. According to Syria's state-run SANA news agency, the people in the camp expressed their gratitude and joy over what they saw as a victory for the resistance movement in Gaza.

