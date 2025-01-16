Maldives, Australia, New Zealand express relief after Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

(MENAFN) The Maldives, Australia, and New Zealand have expressed their relief following the announcement of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, while urging both parties to respect its terms. The cease-fire, which is set to take effect on Sunday, marks a significant development after 15 months of conflict.



Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu issued a statement expressing relief over the agreement, referring to the situation in Gaza as a “genocidal war.” He called on the international community to ensure that the cease-fire continues and urged Israel to pay reparations to Palestine. Muizzu also emphasized the need for urgent support for Palestine to rebuild after the destruction caused by Israeli actions.



Australia also welcomed the agreement, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong stressing the importance of upholding the cease-fire terms. They highlighted the need for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza and expressed hope that the cease-fire would provide an opportunity for Palestinians to rebuild and pursue self-determination.



New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters also welcomed the cease-fire, urging that the terms of the deal be fully implemented. He called for the protection of civilians, the release of hostages, and a swift, unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza to address the immediate needs of the population.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109095960