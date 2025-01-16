Gaza Ceasefire Agreement To Be Announced In Cairo Soon: Palestinian Source

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A Palestinian source revealed to Arab outlets that leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) recently met in Doha with representatives from the Islamic Jihad and Popular Front movements. During this meeting, they were presented with the final version of the expected ceasefire agreement concerning Gaza.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, confirmed that the resistance factions have expressed a unified stance in favor of the draft ceasefire. The source also highlighted that the mediators received maps detailing the Israeli military's planned withdrawal and presence in Gaza during the first phase of the agreement. These maps, aligned with agreements made by all technical committees involved, are seen as a crucial step toward finalizing the deal.

The ceasefire announcement is set to take place in Cairo, with full cooperation from all parties involved in the negotiations.

In a contentious development, the Palestinian leader claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to sabotage the agreement at the last minute. Netanyahu allegedly pushed to include military prisoners in the list of detainees for release during the first phase of the agreement, in addition to the 33 prisoners already set for release.

The leader further disclosed that several officers from the Israeli intelligence agencies Shin Bet and Unit 8200 were among those captured in military uniforms during the October 7, 2023 attack.

Despite these challenges, multiple sources, including from Israel, suggest that the ceasefire agreement is imminent. According to Israeli reports, there are preparations underway to receive detainees from Gaza starting next Sunday, as per the planned agreement.

Additionally, an Israeli official informed Reuters that a ceasefire proposal, mediated by Qatari negotiators and including provisions for detainee returns, has been approved by Hamas.

In related developments, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that Israeli forces conducted six attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, resulting in 62 deaths and 253 injuries. The ongoing Israeli aggression has led to a total of 46,707 deaths and 110,265 injuries since the start of the conflict.