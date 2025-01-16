Project Innerspace Launches Geomaptm Asia, Revealing Vast Untapped Geothermal Energy Potential For Clean, Firm Energy And Industrial Heat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The International Agency (IEA), using GeoMapTM data, concluded in its latest report entitled "The Future of Geothermal Energy" that Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have the technical potential to produce about 125 TW of geothermal electricity by 2050, which is roughly 700 times more total electricity than is currently produced in ASEAN countries. Geothermal energy also offers significant potential for industrial heat, as well as district cooling, in a number of large cities across the Philippines, Indonesia and China, the data shows.

GeoMapTM Asia builds on previous releases of GeoMapTM Africa , GeoMapTM North America , and GeoMapTM India . GeoMapTM Asia also includes a subsurface favorability analysis to identify geothermal hot spots as well as a ranking feature in Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore for coal plant and/or industrial facility conversions.

Geothermal, the heat inside the Earth's crust, is a firm, clean, always-on and scalable source for power and heat with a small surface footprint. Recent innovations in drilling technology developed and deployed by the oil and gas industry are unlocking geothermal's vast potential, making the development of geothermal as a clean energy source a crucial part of the climate conversation and leading to a recent finding from the IEA that there is more next-generation geothermal potential than any other renewable energy technology with the exception of solar.

"Asia is driving global energy demand, and GeoMapTM Asia shows that the region can also drive growth of abundant, secure, and always on geothermal energy," said Jamie Beard, Executive Director of Project InnerSpace. "GeoMapTM Asia lowers the barrier to entry into geothermal for governments and industry alike by helping stakeholders identify the near term opportunities for next-generation geothermal development."

About Project InnerSpace:

Project InnerSpace is the leading independent non-profit organization dedicated to the global development of geothermal energy. Our mission is to remove the barriers to the exponential growth and development of geothermal energy worldwide by 2030. To learn more about Project InnerSpace please visit .

About GeoMapTM:

GeoMapTM , built in collaboration with more than 80 scientists around the globe, debuted at the 28th Conference of the Parties in November 2023 with the release of GeoMapTM Africa. GeoMapTM North America launched in June 2024 and GeoMapTM India followed in November 2024. GeoMapTM South America will launch in early 2025. GeoMapTM is freely available to the public, and can be accessed at by clicking on GeoMap.





SOURCE Project InnerSpace