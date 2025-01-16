Iran’s President begins official talks with Tajik counterpart

(MENAFN) Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, has begun official talks with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to Tajikistan. The discussions started after Pezeshkian was warmly welcomed by Rahmon at the Palace of the Nation in the capital city, Dushanbe, on Thursday morning. This marks the beginning of an important engagement between the two nations.



The talks between the two leaders are set to cover a variety of topics, including issues of mutual interest as well as key regional and international developments. This indicates the broad scope of their discussions, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and address shared concerns in the global and regional contexts. Following the talks, delegations from both countries are expected to sign cooperation documents, formalizing agreements that emerge from the discussions.



In addition to the political talks, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Avicenna Tajik State Medical University, where he will receive an honorary professorship. This is part of his broader engagement with Tajikistan, highlighting the importance of academic and cultural exchanges between the two countries.



Pezeshkian, leading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Tajikistan on Wednesday and is set to conclude his trip on Friday morning. After wrapping up his visit to Tajikistan, he will travel to Russia for the next leg of his official trip.

