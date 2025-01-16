University of Tehran joins CERN to collaborate on FCC project

(MENAFN) The University of Tehran has officially joined the European Organization for Nuclear Research, commonly known as CERN, to collaborate on the ambitious Future Circular Collider (FCC) project. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding global cooperation in the field of nuclear and particle physics. By joining CERN, the University of Tehran aims to contribute to groundbreaking research in one of the world’s most advanced scientific endeavors.



Kazem Azizi, a Professor of Physics at the University of Tehran’s Faculty of Sciences, highlighted the importance of CERN, referring to it as "the largest scientific laboratory in the world." Azizi, who is also a member of the CERN Working Group at the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology, underscored that CERN serves as a central hub for nuclear and particle physics research in Europe, with a global reach in terms of scientific collaboration.



While European countries are the primary members of CERN, Azizi pointed out that more than 70 countries participate in various forms of collaboration with the organization. This widespread international involvement reflects the global significance of CERN’s research, where scientists from all over the world come together to advance our understanding of the universe’s most fundamental particles.



CERN, which was established in 1954, is an intergovernmental organization based in Meyrin, a suburb of Geneva, Switzerland, near the French border. It operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world, making it a central institution for cutting-edge scientific research. Through initiatives like the FCC, CERN continues to push the boundaries of physics, providing a platform for international scientific cooperation and discovery.

