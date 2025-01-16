China designates over 7 US firms as "unreliable entities" linked to arms delivery to Taiwan

(MENAFN) Beijing has officially designated at least seven US companies as "unreliable entities," following a similar action by the United States in early January, when it added Chinese companies allegedly linked to the military to its blacklist. The Chinese of Commerce announced late Tuesday that these US companies are now banned from engaging in any commercial activities related to China or investing within the country. Additionally, their executives are prohibited from entering or working in China.



The companies were blacklisted for selling arms to Taiwan, which China views as a breakaway province. The banned companies include Inter-Coastal Electronics, System Studies & Simulation, IronMountain Solutions, Applied Technologies Group, Axient, Anduril Industries, and Maritime Tactical Systems. According to the ministry, these actions seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, interfering in China’s internal affairs and undermining its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Earlier in January, the United States expanded its own blacklist by adding prominent Chinese companies such as Tencent Holdings, a major social media and gaming company, and CATL, the world’s leading battery manufacturer. The US designation does not immediately impose bans but serves as a warning to American businesses about the risks of engaging with these entities, potentially damaging their reputations and prompting the US Treasury to consider sanctions.



The US list, which is updated annually, currently includes 134 Chinese companies believed to be involved in activities that support China's military agenda. These companies may be operating in the US directly or indirectly, and the designation aims to limit their influence while restricting their access to American markets.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109095955