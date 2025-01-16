Turkish Airlines to recommence flights to Damascus later in January

(MENAFN) Turkish has announced that it will resume flights to Syria’s capital, Damascus, later this month, according to a statement from the airline’s CEO, Bilal Eksi, made on Wednesday via social media platform X. The airline had suspended all flights to Syria in 2011 due to the onset of the civil war, which created significant security concerns in the region. The decision to restart services to Damascus marks a significant step in the airline’s operations in the Middle East, as it looks to re-establish connectivity with the Syrian capital after more than a decade of suspension.



The resumption of flights is scheduled to begin on January 23, with Turkish Airlines planning to operate three flights per week to and from Damascus. This move reflects a gradual shift toward normalizing air travel in and out of Syria, especially as security conditions in certain areas of the country have improved in recent years. Turkish Airlines is one of the largest and most prominent carriers in the region, and its decision to reintroduce flights to Syria is seen as an important development in regional aviation.



Since the civil war broke out in 2011, Turkish Airlines has maintained a cautious stance, halting flights to Syria in the face of escalating violence. However, this change in policy indicates a potential improvement in the airline's assessment of the safety situation in Damascus and the surrounding areas.



As Turkish Airlines resumes flights, the move will likely have broader implications for air travel in the region, potentially signaling the beginning of a gradual reopening of international routes to Syria. This decision is also expected to have a positive economic impact, helping to boost tourism and trade between Syria and Turkey.

