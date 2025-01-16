Egypt, Luxembourg Discuss Strengthening Economic, Investment Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt's of and Foreign Trade, met with Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and External Trade, to discuss enhancing economic and investment relations between the two nations. The meeting focused on identifying areas of cooperation that would foster mutual growth and benefit both economies.

During the meeting, Minister El-Khatib outlined the significant strides Egypt has made in recent years, positioning the country as a leading investment destination in the region. He emphasized that Egypt is equipped with all the essential components for successful investment, including world-class infrastructure, a skilled workforce, highly qualified engineers, abundant energy resources, and access to raw materials. Additionally, Egypt's extensive network of trade agreements facilitates the seamless entry of Egyptian products into global markets.

El-Khatib invited Luxembourg investors to explore the wide-ranging investment opportunities in Egypt, spanning diverse sectors in production and services. He reiterated his ministry's commitment to attracting more European investments and transferring industrial expertise and technology from Europe to Egypt.







The two leaders also agreed to hold regular follow-up meetings to monitor the progress of the initiatives discussed, ensuring the successful implementation of projects that would strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

A key area of focus during the discussion was Egypt's potential in the green hydrogen sector. El-Khatib emphasized the country's capacity to become a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, which would help address global energy and climate challenges.

Bettel expressed Luxembourg's strong interest in further strengthening bilateral relations with Egypt. He noted that several Luxembourg-based companies are already operating in Egypt, particularly in advanced technology sectors. Bettel highlighted Egypt's strategic location, competitive labor costs, and diverse investment opportunities, making it an attractive partner for European businesses.

He encouraged European companies, especially those from Luxembourg, to seize the investment prospects available in Egypt and contribute to the country's ongoing economic development. Bettel also acknowledged Egypt's rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks, which enhance its global appeal and serve as valuable assets for both tourism and investment.

This high-level meeting underscores the growing interest in deepening economic ties between Egypt and Luxembourg, with a focus on harnessing the country's investment potential in key sectors such as green energy and technology.