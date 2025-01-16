Iranian Oil Terminals Company CEO says nation’s oil exports unstoppable

(MENAFN) According to Abbas Assadrooz, the CEO of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company, Iran’s oil exports are not something that can be stopped. In a statement on Wednesday, Assadrooz highlighted the dedication of the company’s workforce, who work on a rotational basis in remote and challenging locations. These workers are crucial to ensuring that oil operations across the country are conducted safely, on time, and without disruption.



Assadrooz went on to explain that the company’s operations extend across five key provinces: Khuzestan, Bushehr, Hormuzgan, Mazandaran, and Tehran. The central hub for more than 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports is located on Kharg Island, which plays a vital role in the country’s export activities. The strategic importance of this island to Iran’s oil industry cannot be overstated, as it facilitates the majority of crude oil shipments.



In addition, Assadrooz pointed out that all of Iran’s gas condensate exports are processed through the terminal in Assaluyeh. He also noted that other terminals located in the northern regions, as well as Mahshahr and Jask, are essential for completing the oil value chain and supporting the country’s overall export capacity.



Assadrooz emphasized that Iran’s oil industry remains the most significant economic driver in the country, highlighting its pivotal role in supporting the nation’s development. He concluded by reaffirming that the dedication and hard work of the company’s employees are key to the success of operations in this critical sector.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109095954